Chaos in RJD’s Janata Darbar after favouritism complaints

The Janata Darbar of the RJD witnessed chaos on day one as the complainants alleged that party leaders only listened to the grievances of selective persons.

Following the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, two ministers under RJD quota have to listen to the complaints of common people every Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Land Reforms and Sugarcane Minister Alok Mehta and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori were present in the RJD office in Patna.

The complainants, from across the state, assembled here outside RJD office and stood in the queues for hours. When Janata Darbar started, many of the complainants claimed that their turn did not come as they were not allowed to meet the ministers.

“This is bizarre that we have come here with a huge expectation from the new government. I am sorry to say that RJD leaders who talked about equality and justice do not listen to the common people,” said complainant Rajesh Mandal who came from Banka district.

The Janata Darbar was started by Nitish Kumar and he is continuously doing it every Monday in Patna.

Walking to the footprints of Nitish Kumar, the RJD and the BJP are also doing the same. At present, three ministers under JD-U quota have been doing Janata Darbar in the party’s office in Patna Tuesday to Friday. BJP is also doing Jan Samvad programme in its office as well.

