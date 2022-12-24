INDIA

Chaos reigns famed St Mary’s Basilica at Kochi on X’mas eve

NewsWire
0
0

Differences over unified mass at the famed St Mary’s Basilica here, which snowballed into violence last month, has cast its shadow on the Christmas celebrations with police being deployed to prevent the situation from deteriorating any further.

Following the violence, the district administration had decided to close down the Church.

An argument on whether the priest should face the churchgoers or the altar during the Holy Mass had assumed the form of violence between the two factions.

Then, the Thrissur Archbishop Mon Antony Thazhath, who was deputed by the Vatican to look after the affairs of Ernakulam diocese, was stopped from entering the cathedral by a group.

While the rebel group took control of the church and closed it from inside, the official faction also shut the church gates from outside.

After closing down in the last week of November, after a series of talks, on account of Christmas, the Church opened on Tuesday, but soon a section took strong position against the newly-appointed administrator Fr Antony Puthuvelil who was prevented from performing his priestly duties.

Since Saturday morning, the issues have taken an ugly turn between the two warring factions leading to unruly scenes inside the Church as some light equipment were broken.

“Our job is to ensure that law and order. Talks have to be held between the two warring factions and there are people who have been given the responsibility,” said the top police official entrusted with keeping the law and order intact.

20221224-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not just Ukraine, a looming oil disaster in Red Sea is...

    Justice H.C. Mishra is new Delhi Lokayukta

    Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face in Gujarat, announces Kejriwal

    AIADMK in spot after heavy drubbing in rural local body polls