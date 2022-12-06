ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Characters’ ideologies, worldview are driving factors of ‘Faadu’, says director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is awaiting the release of her streaming debut show ‘Faadu’, has shared that the upcoming series came into existence because she wanted to explore another dimension to a love story and for the same, she made the ideologies and thought-processes of her lead characters the vehicle to drive the narrative.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “Every time I choose to tell a story I ask myself what’s my purpose and why do I want to tell a particular story. With ‘Faadu’, I wanted to explore a new dimension in the absolute meaning of love between a man and woman, their ideologies and their thought processes which have many dimensions.”

The series tells the story of two lovers (Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher) who have different outlook towards life. While Pavail’s character comes from the slums and is a hustler, who cuts corners, Saiyami’s character comes across as more grounded in the trailer of the series.

The director further mentioned, “We have explored a new way of narrating a story in the webseries space that inspires the young fearless, motivated generation of India who has their own unique story to tell”.

Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also has ‘Tarla’, ‘Bus Karo Aunty’ and ‘Bawaal’ (serving as the co-producer) in the pipeline. ‘Faadu’ will drop on OTT platform Sony LIV on December 9.

20221206-125404

