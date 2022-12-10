INDIA

Charas worth Rs 9.40 lakh seized in Goa

With the arrest of two persons, Goa Police on Friday claimed to have seized Charas weighing 940 grams worth Rs 9,40,000.

North Goa Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan, said that the raid was conducted by Pernem police (North Goa) to curb the drug menace in their jurisdiction.

One of the accused has been identified as Chandrabhooshan Duve (38), a native of Kota Bilaspur in Chattisgarh.

“Police found narcotic drugs suspected to be Charas weighing 940 grams worth Rs 9,40,000 approximately from the possession of the accused person,” Valsan said.

Police have also arrested one Raju Singh, a native of Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly supplying drugs to Chandrabhooshan Duve.

Pernem Police are further investigating the case.

