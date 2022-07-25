After five months of campaigning, the outcome of the third Conservative Party leadership campaign in six years looms over the horizon.

As a swelling membership base mull over the future direction of the CPC, a new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds the top two leadership candidates earn a similar level of vote intention. Indeed, 34 per cent of Canadians say they would support the CPC led by each – nearly identical to the number who supported the party in 2019 and 2021 in its failed bids to form government. However a Charest-led CPC has a slight edge over the Liberals in the typically-red province of Ontario.

The leaders, however, have different strengths. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest draws vote intention from close to one-in-five 2021 Liberal voters (17%) and one-in-ten past New Democrats (10%), while receiving intended support from 72 per cent of those who supported the CPC last October. He does, however, lose support from 12 per cent of the 2021 CPC base to the People’s Party. Nonetheless, his appeal to centre-left voters creates a 10-point gap over the Liberals.

Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre, meantime, draws support from those who voted for the PPC in 2021, alongside 85 per cent of past CPC voters. He receives little to no support from past Liberals or New Democrats.

Due to this lack of support for Poilievre, the combined Liberal-NDP portion of the voting population climbs seven points under his hypothetical leadership, with the Liberals receiving 29 per cent support and the NDP 22 per cent. A Poilievre-led CPC holds a five-point vote intention advantage over the Liberal Party.

Much of the shifting dynamics of vote intention based on leadership may have to do with the policies proffered by each candidate. The Angus Reid Institute presented five different policies – based on each candidate’s official website and public comments – to respondents, finding much more receptiveness to Charest’s published platform than Poilievre’s.

Poilievre’s strategy has focused on removing so-called “gatekeepers”, including firing the governor of the Bank of Canada, and supporting the Freedom Convoy. Elements of his campaign connect well with past CPC voters and PPC supporters, but others fall flat. Charest’s campaign, meanwhile, appears to speak louder to disenchanted Liberals and New Democrats – many of whom now disapprove of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and believe it’s time for a change in government.

Ideas such as increasing defence spending to the NATO target of two per cent of GDP and cancelling the carbon tax to replace it with an industry-based tax, are more supported than opposed overall. The benefit for Charest is that his proposals are not only strongly supported by the CPC base, but also garner enthusiasm from past NDP, Liberal and Bloc Québécois voters.

With Charest as leader the CPC hold a four-point advantage over the Liberal Party in vote intention in vote-rich Ontario. With Poilievre as leader, it trails by three.

Both Charest and Poilievre dominate vote intention among men. A party led by either doubles the Liberal party in vote intention. Charest, however, holds a considerable advantage over Poilievre among potential female voters.

Two-in-five (38%) Canadians approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a number unchanged over the past five months. Trudeau’s approval hits its highest point in Ontario at 43 per cent. More than half (56%) of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, including three-quarters in Alberta.

More than half of Canadians (55%) say it is time for a change in government, including 93 per cent of past CPC voters, 16 per cent of past Liberals and half (49%) of past New Democrats.