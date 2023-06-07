INDIASPORTS

Charge sheet against Brij Bhushan by June 15, WFI elections by June 30: Anurag Thakur

NewsWire
0
0

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that a “very positive discussion” was held with the protesting wrestlers, adding that a charge sheet pertaining to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be filed by June 15.

“They (wrestlers) have demanded that the investigation (into the charges against the WFI chief) should be concluded and a charge sheet be filed by June 15. WFI elections will be held by June 30,” Thakur told reporters after a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers.

“WFI will have an Internal Complaints Committee headed by a woman. Also, two names of coaches were suggested by the wrestlers who will be part of the ad-hoc committee for technical assistance,” he added.

The Sports Minister said all the decisions were taken unanimously at the meeting, adding that the wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons as well as not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process.

“All these issues were agreed by consensus,” Thakur said.

Asked about the wrestlers’ demand for Singh’s arrest, Thakur said the investigation will be completed and a charge sheet will be filed by June 15.

This was the second meeting between the government and the protesting wrestlers in a span of five days. The wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night and apprised him of their demands.

20230607-193803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held with 34,500 US dollars at IGI

    Modi won’t be able to stop Kejriwal’s work in Delhi: Sisodia

    Coimbatore tense after arrest of Hindu Munnani workers

    Housing sales in top 7 cities gain momentum