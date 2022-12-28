INDIA

Charge sheet filed against accused in J&K DG, Prison murder case

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, Jammu on Wednesday filed the charge sheet in DG, Prisons H.K. Lohia murder case against accused Yassir Ahmed.

“The said FIR was registered on October 3, 2022 in Police station Domana and investigation started. On October 12, 2022, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Hqrs J&K and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Crime Headquarters, J&K for further investigation of the case.

“During investigation, all cogent evidence(s) (oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert & technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, narco analysis test of accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhinagar, Gujarat,” a police official said.

Police said on the basis of evidence, offences of murder of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act stand established against the accused, Yassir Ahmed s/o Mohd Yousaf r/o Halla Dandrath Ramban, who has committed murder of the then DGP Prisons, J&K Lohia.

“The charge sheet stands thus produced in the court of law for judicial determination,” it said.

20221228-220002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two vehicle thieves held in east Delhi, ‘master keys’ seized

    K’taka HC asks Centre to clear stand on Kannada for graduation

    SMBs emerge as top job creators in India: Report

    Mohanlal calls Made in India aircraft carrier Vikrant an ‘engineering marvel’