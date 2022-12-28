The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, Jammu on Wednesday filed the charge sheet in DG, Prisons H.K. Lohia murder case against accused Yassir Ahmed.

“The said FIR was registered on October 3, 2022 in Police station Domana and investigation started. On October 12, 2022, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Hqrs J&K and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Crime Headquarters, J&K for further investigation of the case.

“During investigation, all cogent evidence(s) (oral, documentary, circumstantial, expert & technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, narco analysis test of accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhinagar, Gujarat,” a police official said.

Police said on the basis of evidence, offences of murder of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act stand established against the accused, Yassir Ahmed s/o Mohd Yousaf r/o Halla Dandrath Ramban, who has committed murder of the then DGP Prisons, J&K Lohia.

“The charge sheet stands thus produced in the court of law for judicial determination,” it said.

