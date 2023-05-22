INDIA

Charge sheet filed against ex-TN minister in corruption case

Tamil Nadu Police filed a charge sheet on Monday against former state health minister C. Vijayabhaskar and his wife Ramya under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The charge sheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pudukottai in connection with a case of amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 27.22 crore. The case was registered on October 17, 2022.

Raids were conducted at the premises of Vijayabhaskar’s residence and several other properties attached to him and his family members, relatives and friends.

The investigation by the special police team revealed that Vijayabhaskar had acquired assets in the form of bank balances, business investments in Rasi Blue Metal, Rasi Enterprises and several other properties, including land.

The Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly Speaker had given the necessary sanction to prosecute C. Vijayabhaskar as he is a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Since the DMK government came to power, the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had conducted raids at the premises of several former ministers from the AIADMK.

