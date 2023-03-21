The charge sheet in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das will be filed within prescribed time frame, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on demand of grants for the Home and General Administration Departments, he said: “The investigation is still under progress and within the time frame given by law for filing of charge sheet, the same would be done.”

Noting that except himself, no police officer or any other authority has made any statement or briefed anyone including the media on the sensitive murder case so far, he asked: “Where did the opposition find this point about the government saying that the accused person is mad or the government trying to show that the accused person is mad?”

Alleging the opposition is lying for narrow political gains, Patnaik said his government has always stood for justice.

“In this particular case, we have two objectives. Unveil the truth behind this murder and to ensure conviction of those involved,” he said.

Patnaik further said the police followed all scientific procedures involving professional agencies, including those from other states and the Central government for investigation of the case.

He said that the entire investigation is being monitored by a retired High Court judge appointed by the Orissa High Court itself, but even then, the opposition is accusing the government of hiding something in the investigation. This is deplorable and smacks of political opportunism, he said.

“I assure the people of my state that in all the sensational cases alleged by the opposition, justice will be done and the culprits will be convicted and when that happens people will judge the narrow political mindset of the opposition,” Patnaik said.

On the allegation made by the opposition that the law and order situation in the state is precarious, Patnaik said: “Getting investment to a state is a reflection of the law and order situation in the state. No investment comes when the law and order situation is poor in a state. Odisha gets one of the highest investments in the country.”

Similarly, good growth in industrial production and agriculture production, transport and major logistical movements is also an indicator of law and order situation, he added.

“Our railways make one of the highest profits in the country and there is absolutely no problem in the transport situation in the state,” Patnaik pointed out.

Besides, the state has not faced any dislocation in conduct of major events like the Hockey World Cup, Ratha Yatra, elections and examinations because of law and order situation, he said.

Specific issues like communal harmony, left-wing, extremism or labour related issues – Odisha has been the best in handling all these issues, he added.

Stating growth and revenue generation are directly proportional to the law and order situation of the state, Patnaik said: “We record highest growth rates on a continuous basis and our revenue generation is increasing year after year. So, when the opposition talks about lawlessness they should keep these facts in mind.”

