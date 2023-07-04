While the BJP leaders demanded action against Tejashwi Yadav after he was charge-sheeted in the land-for-a job scam case filed by the CBI, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the finance minister of Bihar said that mere charge sheet on anyone does prove guilt.

“Filing a charge sheet is not proof that the person is involved in corruption. We have seen a number of people who were charge-sheeted in cases and later were acquitted by court. The court will decide whether the charge sheet was right or wrong,” Choudhary said.

“The charge sheet was filed by an investigation agency, which is under question mark. As it has filed the charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav, the smell of conspiracy is coming out from it,” Choudhary said.

The CBI on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav in the land-for-job scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Rabri Devi and others are facing charges of corruption in the IRCTC scam. The CBI registered FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court had given bail to him on October 6, 2018.

The IRCTC land-for-job scam happened between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union railway minister. During his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the norms. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Gupta, a close friend of Lalu Prasad. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP at that time. Besides, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal are also accused in this case.

