INDIA

Charges framed against Atiq Ahmad in trader assault case

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI court on Friday framed charges against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar in a case related to kidnapping and assault of a businessman in Deoria jail where Atiq was then lodged.

Charges have been framed under various sections of IPC.

Atiq appeared in court via video conferencing.

Atiq had allegedly assaulted a Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria jail — where he was lodged — in December 2018 after getting him abducted.

The businessman had claimed that Ahmed forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.

In his police complaint, Mohit Jaiswal, alleged that Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took away his SUV in which he was driven to Deoria from the state capital.

Police booked Atiq, his son Umar, and others on various charges, including attempt to murder, after Jaiswal filed the complaint at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

20230407-150601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After two low-key years, Kerala prepares for grand Onam celebrations

    If India is showing attitude, they have made themselves that strong,...

    Heat waves in March – occurrence not rare but extent definitely

    Tripura BJP MLA praise Mamata Banerjee, slams Modi