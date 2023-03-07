The MP/MLA sessions court judge has framed charges against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, Shaukat, Mohd Sharif and Israel Atawala in the Jajmau arson case.

Judge Satyendra Nath Tripathi, after hearing the arguments on the discharge application of one of the accused Shaukat Ali, dismissed the application and framed charges. March 10 was fixed for the next date of hearing.

The SP MLA was produced in the court through video conferencing while the other four co-accused were physically present in the courtroom.

In the Jajmau arson case, Irfan, his brother Rizwan and others had allegedly set Nazir Fatima’s hut on fire on November 7 last year with an intention to grab her plot.

Fatima lodged a report against the MLA and others alleging that they had burnt her hut to grab her plot.

The SP MLA is also charged with fraud and forgery since he had used an Aadhaar card with a fake identity to travel by air while he was absconding from Kanpur.

