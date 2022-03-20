A man is facing several charges after police say worshippers at a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., were attacked with bear spray in what authorities believe was a “hate-motivated incident.”

Officers responded to the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in the area of McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard just before 7 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls from members of the mosque.

Police said a man walked into the mosque and allegedly discharged bear spray towards the congregants while wielding a hatchet.

Members of the mosque quickly subdued the man until officers arrived, police said. Some mosque members sustained minor injuries due to the bear spray.

When police arrived, they took the man into custody. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Moiz Omar from Mississauga, has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and mischief to religious property.

He appeared at a Brampton court later in the day and is being held pending a bail hearing.