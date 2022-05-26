A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide that occured more than two months ago in Brampton.

Police said on Tuesday, March 1 at around 2:30 p.m., emergency services received a call for shots fired in the area of Cresthaven Road and Torada Court. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old victim, identified as Jahleel McKoy, died at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Today, investigators arrested and charged Tylan Singh, from Brampton, with one count of First Degree Murder.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information on this incident or has surveillance or dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.