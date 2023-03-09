Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government is levelling baseless charges against the earlier TDP regime with regard to the Skill Development project.

TDP MLA and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Payyavula Kesav announced that his party will wage a legal battle to bring the facts to light.

Kesav asked whether the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is claiming that funds have been deposited with the accounts of the TDP leaders, can give the details to whose accounts the funds were deposited, when and from where.

Claiming that the project was aimed at paving for a bright future to the youth, he alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed it and is shamelessly making baseless charges against the TDP.

‘If Siemens organisation commits a mistake how the former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is responsible for that,’ Kesav asked and pointed out that the same Siemens organisation had entered into agreements with six state governments before signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh.

‘Are the chief ministers of all these six States too are partners in this corruption charge?’ he questioned the Jagan Government.

It is almost four years since Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power and why all these years he is keeping silent and why the Chief Minister could not decide anything on this matter, Kesav asked.

Chandrababu Naidu had transformed Hyderabad city into an IT Hub and after the bifurcation he also wanted to provide better job opportunities to the youth and thus the TDP government entered into an agreement with the Siemens organisation, he added.

Referring a report that the chairman of the Siemens, Suman Bose, had benefited some politicians, Kesav asked in which way it is related to Chandrababu.

Siemens is a German-based company and it has its offices in over 160 countries.

After learning that it is training the youth in Gujarat and after studying its activities, Chandrababu signed the MoU with the company, Kesav explained.

Stating that a document relating to the Siemens is being produced before the public, he said Jagan, his Ministers besides the other ruling party leaders should respond after going through the paper.

The agreement entered into with Siemens clearly defined what it should do and what its sister concern, Design Tech should do, he stated.

Sending a strong warning to the ruling party leaders that they will have to pay a very heavy price if they make baseless charges and spread cooked-up stories against the TDP, Kesav felt that the YSRCP has brought onto the scene the Skill Development project issue only to divert the public attention from the ongoing investigation into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Jagan.

The Chief Minister is now worried as the YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy, was summoned by the CBI in the case and thus levelling such charges against the TDP to divert the public and media attention, Kesav observed.

