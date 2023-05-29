INDIA

‘Chariot Media secretly paid for AAP’s surveys in Goa’, claims ED

NewsWire
0
0

A private firm — Chariot Productions Media Private Limited, has allegedly made payments to individuals and vendors who were working for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a source familiar with the developments in connection with the probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Delhi Excise Policy case has claimed on Monday.

The source said that Chariot Media showed on paper that the payments were made to receive services for their firm. However, the vendors and individuals who received the money from Chariot Media were working for the AAP, the source said.

The investigation into the financial transactions of Chariot Productions Media Private Limited has uncovered that the company was paying a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh to Manaswani Prabhune. Furthermore, it was found that the company paid Rs 5 lakh to Swami Samarth Eco Products based on fake invoices.

“When we delved deeper into the matter, we discovered that Manaswani Prabhune and Swami Samarth Eco Products did not offer any services to Chariot Productions Media Private Limited. Instead, they were tasked with conducting ground-level surveys for AAP during the Goa elections, with Vijay Nair overseeing their work,” said the source.

Sources said that the investigation revealed Chariot Media’s covert payments on behalf of AAP by falsely claiming payment for its own work.

“Grace Advertising Private Limited in Mumbai and Spark Entertainment Private Limited in Goa received payments of Rs 6.59 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, from Chariot Media Private Limited. Both companies put up advertising hoardings for AAP, and the payments were made through cheques,” the source said.

