A total of 67 patients are being treated in mini-Covid-19 care centres set up by charitable organizations in Chandigarh that help government hospitals ease pressure, a senior official said on Saturday.

“As many as 67 patients are being treated in four mini Covid care centres. This is an index of philanthropic and charitable attitude of local people,” Adviser Manoj Parida told the media here.

“I salute them for sharing the pressure on government hospitals. Together we can win this battle,” he added.

Currently, nine such centres with a bed capacity of more than 100 have been working across the city for treating the patients.

Any resident can directly approach the centre for diagnosis, medication or admission, said Parida.

An order issued by the administration says since beds in the government hospitals at Sectors 16 and 32 are almost full, new patients coming for medication and requiring indoor treatment may be sent to these mini-Covid care centres for medication and admission, if need be.

Doctors from the attached hospitals will also make periodic inspections of the care centres, it said.

