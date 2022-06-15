LIFESTYLEWORLD

Charity body arranges mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul

A local charity organisation has arranged a mass wedding party for 70 couples in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul, media reports said.

“The Silab Foundation held a mass wedding for 70 couples in Kabul yesterday. The couples were unable to arrange wedding parties individually due to economic problems,” the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

In Afghanistan, holding a marriage ceremony is expensive. In a normal wedding party, the groom’s family has to invite hundreds of guests from both groom and bride families which normally costs at least 10,000 to 20,000 U.S. dollars, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Taliban-run administration has called on people to avoid wasting money on marriages.

