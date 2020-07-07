Charli D’Amelio calls out Chase Hudson after he denies cheating on her

Former couple Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio got into a heated Twitter exchange last night.

It all began when a bunch of TikTok stars started unfollowing each other on Instagram. Namely, Josh Richards, Bryce Hall, and more former and current Sway House members unfollowed Chase. Then, Charli tweeted (and later deleted), “I hope she was worth it.”

Chase seemingly responded by tweeting and then deleting: “All of this drama going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single.”

For the uninitiated, Nessa Barret is Josh Richard’s ex-girlfriend. Earlier this year, when Chase and Charli were together, there were rumors that Chase cheated on Charli with Nessa. That led to Josh and Bryce releasing the diss track, “Still Softish.” Since then, Nessa and Josh have broken up.

Charli seemingly replied in a now deleted tweet. “Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me.”