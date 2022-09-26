Following her run-out from the non-striker’s end inflicted by off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma resulting in a dramatic finish to the third ODI between England and India at Lord’s, England all-rounder Charlie Dean tried to fake a dismissal on Northern Diamonds’ Linsey Smith during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at the iconic venue.

In Saturday’s match, which was also legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami’s final game in international cricket, England were looking to get an unbelievable win over India, thanks to Charlie’s batting efforts and her stand of 35 with Freya Davies for the final wicket.

On the fourth ball of the 44th over, Deepti saw Charlie venturing out of the crease at the non-striker’s end while in her delivery stride and knocked the bails off, giving India a 16-run win and 3-0 ODI series sweep over England.

Charlie was left in tears after the dismissal ended her gritty knock at 47 and was comforted by Freya, which left the cricketing world divided over the legal dismissal, with majority of England cricketers calling it against the spirit of the game despite.

Just a day later after the match ended, Charlie was back in action at Lord’s, representing Southern Vipers against Northern Diamonds in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, the 50-over domestic competition in England.

While coming in to bowl, she faked doing a run-out from non-striker’s end herself, stopping as she ran up to bowl to Lauren Winfield-Hill and pretended to running out Linsey at the non-striker’s end.

The moment earned cheers and applause from those in attendance at the iconic venue, including from the batters at the crease.

A clip of the moment was tweeted out by commentator Charles Dagnall, who wrote, “Charlie Dean today. Brought a smile to the face this did.” He England teammates were quick to praise her, with Freya tweeting, “Well played Deano”.

England seamer Kate Cross, who took four wickets against India in third ODI, wrote, “What a woman.” Rising England all-rounder Alice Capsey commented, “DEANO!!!! Legend” while opener Emma Lamb typed, “So good”.

Earlier, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), in a statement over the uproar caused by the run-out, reminded batters to remain in their crease till the time the ball leaves the bowler’s hand.

