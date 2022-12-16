ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Charlie Hunnam-starrer ‘Shantaram’ cancelled after one season

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Charlie Hunnam-starrer series ‘Shantaram’ will not be returning for a second season.

Its Season 1 finale, released tomorrow, December 16, will serve as a series finale, reports ‘Variety’.

Based on the Gregory David Roberts’ epic, 900-plus-page novel, Shantaram was an ambitious, big-scope undertaking, shot across two continents, which was impacted by the pandemic.

The series had shot two episodes before pausing filming in late-February 2020. Because of its expansive nature requiring filming in multiple countries, the series did not resume production on the remaining 10 episodes until May 2021.

‘Shantaram’, which hasn’t generated the level of buzz that some of Apple TV+’s popular titles have, follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan. All the while he is falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat) and must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

Before getting a greenlight at Apple TV+ as a series, Roberts’ book had been the subject of multiple unsuccessful attempts to turn it into a movie franchise, led by Johnny Depp.

The ‘Shantaram’ series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel and Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series with Lightfoot, also executive produced. The series was produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

20221216-110602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Field Marshal Manekshaw equated himself with Amitabh Bachchan!

    IANS Review: ‘Everybody is Talking About Jamie’: Exuberant music with unconventional...

    Chris Hemsworth ditched meat for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ kissing scene...

    Chris Evans: Buzz Lightyear has always been a heroic character