Charlie Puth says his new single was inspired by ‘worst year’ of his life

Singer Charlie Puth says his new single was inspired by the “worst year” of his life and an incredibly difficult breakup.

The 30-year-old pop star announced his new single ‘That’s Hilarious’ and said that he based it on a breakup which happened during a particularly tough 2019, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “It just rears its ugly head every time-sorry-every time that I hear it. I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well, because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f****** worst year of my life.”

The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ hitmaker went on to explain that although he had never opened up about it at the time he had gone through the “worst breakup” of his life that year and had initially wanted to forget all about it before using it as inspiration for his music.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: “I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people.”

Puth did not reveal who the song was about, although he was reportedly dating fellow singer Charlotte Lawrence during 2019 and is also thought to have been previously linked to pop star Selena Gomez and actress Halston Sage, but claimed that the song is the “hardest” he has ever had to write.

He concluded: “This is the hardest song that I’ve ever had to put together and I’m so excited for you to hear it. So thank you.”

