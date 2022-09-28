ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Charlie’s Angels’ director Elizabeth Banks refuses to call it feminist manifesto

NewsWire
0
0

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks has denied that her film ‘Charlie’s Angels’ is some sort of a feminist manifesto.

The director, who is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Call Jane’, maintained that she was merely making an action movie with ‘Charlie’s Angels’, reports Deadline.

Banks said in an interview with The New York Times that she is proud of the movie and the actors in it. She then pushed back on what she sees as a narrative that has developed about the film.

She said, quoted by Deadline: “There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie. I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible’, but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible’.

“I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood. I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls. There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me.”

20220928-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diana Ross’ first album in 15 years set for Sept release

    Mike Tyson roped in for ‘Black Flies’

    Peter Andre keen to play James Bond

    Oscar contenders share reactions on being nominated