Charlize Theron enjoys sushi outing

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Charlize Theron, who is being showered with praise for the new film “Bombshell”, took time off for a sushi outing in West Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress, 44, wore an all-black ensemble while enjoying her night out. She added to her look with a simple slick of make-up which complemented her pixie cut, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her casual sighting comes after film critics predicted the actress could take home her first Oscar in 16 years for her “uncanny” and “remarkable” portrayal of Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell”.

She stars alongside Nicole Kidman, who plays Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a fictional channel producer character, Kayla Pospisil, in the film.

She plays Megyn Kelly in the film about the sexual misconduct allegations brought against Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

The three actresses recently discussed the movie while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

When asked if Kelly had reached out to her regarding the role, Theron said no, but clarified: “So we used a lot of source material in telling this story. And also spoke to a lot of women who were part of this story.

“Some of them were still working at Fox, some of them really didn’t want their names out there. So as a team we’ve just decided to protect our sources.”

–IANS

