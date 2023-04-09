INDIA

Charred body of man found near Lucknow temple

NewsWire
0
0

A partially charred body of a man has been found near a garbage dump at Hanumant Dham, a temple, under Hazratganj police circle in Lucknow.

This is the second incident of a charred body being recovered in the state capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), (Central), Manisha Singh said that the primary investigation has revealed that the deceased was mentally disturbed and lived near Hanumant Dham for past five years.

Singh said: “As per our information the man, around 55 years of age, and whose body was recovered near a garbage dump, survived on alms and would burn garbage before going to sleep at night.”

She said: “It seems that the victim died due to some illness. The body might have been charred as the man’s clothes might have caught fire.”

She said post-mortem report would throw light on the cause of death.

The police said they were trying to retrieve video footage of CCTV cameras installed near the temple for more clarity.

Earlier on Thursday, a charred body of a woman was found in Sarura village on the city outskirts under Sairpur police station limits, Sitapur road.

In that incident, the police suspected foul play and said it appeared that the assailants tried to burn the body to conceal identity of the deceased after killing her.

20230409-051604

