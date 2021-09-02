Actress Charrul Malik who has turned towards acting after quitting journalism is enjoying working on ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’.

“It is sheer fun shooting for both the shows. My co-actors, colleagues, and teammates of both the shows are very fun-oriented. There’s a stress-free environment there. We just laugh on and off camera. In corona times, whatever tension happens like lockdown, I feel it is the best place to relieve tension. In today’s time, people do meditation. I feel that by doing these comedy shows, my soul feels happy,” she said.

Talking about her character ‘Russa’ in ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, she said: “‘Russa’ is Charrul and Charrul is ‘Russa’. I am not pretending to be someone else. I am not into any other character. I am acting myself. No retakes are taken of my shoot because I think they think that I am playing the character perfectly. I don’t have to do anything additional. I am playing myself. So I think I am very natural.”

She describes ‘Russa’ as a fun-loving, upfront and outgoing girl. “She speaks her mind and has fun. I am like her in real life as well. I don’t stay serious a lot. I keep ragging people around me obviously I don’t hurt anyone. I am doing the same thing in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai,” Charrul said.

Charrul has even worn her own outfits for the shows. “It’s not like I don’t have options. I do get options for a lot of good dresses I get to wear. I also carry my own clothes a lot of times. If I feel like this will look good, I wear my clothes as well. I think the designer understood my taste. The style of clothes I used to wear in real life, I am getting the same kind of dresses in both the shows. I think it’s exactly me,” she said.

–IANS

ila/kr