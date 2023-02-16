INDIA

Chartered Accountant shot dead in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a chartered accountant was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his office here on Thursday.

SSP Moradabad, Hemraj Meena said, “We received the information about a man being shot twice. He was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital. The investigation is underway to find how the incident happened.”

“He was shot twice in his head and we are taking to the family members to find more details on the case,” he added.

The deceased has been identified as Shwetabh Tiwari.

Further details are awaited.

20230216-124205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJY enters MP, Rahul Gandhi to address mahasabha in Ujjain on...

    Delhi: 2 held for cheating people on pretext of flight ticket...

    Tanmay Bhat recalls how it took SRK just 10 mins to...

    Samsung logs highest monthly global market share in 5 years