The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (old and new course) held in December 2021.

The All India Topper for Intermediate Examination (old course) held in December 2021 is Challa Yaswanth from Srikakulam. She got 398 marks out of total 700.

ICAI president Debashish Mitra said that from next session, there will be no old course, and the institute will go with only new course.

The institute said a total of 36,036 students were admitted in the Intermediate.

The intermediate exam was held in 481 centres across the country.

Top three rank holders on All India basis for Chartered Accountants Intermediate (new course) examination are Kinjal Ajmera, M. Yash Doshi and Jatin Poddar.

While Kinjal and Jatin are from Kolkata, Yash belongs to Chennai. Kijal has secured 690 marks out of 800. She got 86.25 per cent.

Yash got 678 out of 800, with 84.75 per cent. Jatin got 660 marks and his percentage is 82.50.

A total of 1,29,742 students were admitted in the new Intermediate course.

