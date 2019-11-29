Charu Kashyap: Women riding a horse look sexy

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actress Charu Kashyap enjoys horse riding and doesn’t see it as a “macho sport”. She says women riding a horse look sexy and attractive.

The actress has taken horse riding training and whenever she gets the time, she rides a horse. What began as a hobby, slowly became a passion.

“My father was in the defence. Horse riding is something that I have loved since my childhood. Whenever I get the time, I like to go for horse riding. People call horse riding a macho sport but I feel women riding a horse look sexy and so attractive,” Charu said.

“I would love to pursue horse ridding professionally in the near future. I find it relaxing, it is sort of a stress buster for me,” she added.

