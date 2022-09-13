INDIA

Chased by monkeys, 5-yr-old falls to his death in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A five-year-old boy fell from the roof of his house after he was attacked by a troop of monkeys in Jagat village of the district.

The boy, Nikhil, was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Nikhil’s father, Nekram, the boy was playing alone on the roof when he was attacked. He fell while trying to run and received many internal injuries and fell unconscious.

Sanjay Singh, SHO of the Alapur police station, said: “A minor boy died after he accidentally fell from the roof of his house. His family had refused to send the body for autopsy. Since it was an accident, we did not force the family.”

Earlier, a 52-year-old farmer died in a monkey attack at the Kadar Chowk in the town on August 31 and a 35-year-old woman was killed after she also fell from the roof of her house in a bid to escape monkeys in July.

20220913-084602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amal Sehrawat opens up on playing specially-abled character in ‘Harphoul Mohini’

    Your Music Festival Guide

    Several injured as Odisha MLA rams car into crowd

    ‘Dead’ man found alive after 7 hrs in mortuary freezer