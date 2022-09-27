A newly married woman fell down form her roof and died after she was chased by a troop of monkeys.

The woman, identified as Prachi, 24, had been married just two months ago.

The incident took place at Ajampur Bhanauti village under the Sherkot police station area.

She had gone to the roof to hang out clothes to dry when the monkeys attacked her.

While trying to save herself, she lost her balance and fell off the roof.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Her family members said that she had suffered serious head injuries.

