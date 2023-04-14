ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Chashni’: Chandini gears up for her younger sister becoming her mother-in-law

TV actress Amandeep Sidhu, who is seen playing the role of Chandini in the show, ‘Chashni’, talked about the upcoming sequence in the show when her on-screen character comes to know about the reality that her younger sister is going to turn into her mother-in-law after her marriage with Raunaq, played by Sai Ketan Rao.

She said: “It is revealed that Sumer Babbar is Raunaq’s father and in order to win back Roshni, Chandni is trying to get into the house. Sumer Babbar is a dignified man who believes in keeping his reputation clean. Hence, when Chandni keeps the proposal to marry Raunaq, Sumer will agree to the marriage.”

Amandeep is known for her roles in the TV shows such as ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, and ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’.

Speaking more about the upcoming twist in the story, she added: “This in turn will lead to Chandni becoming the bahu and her sister Roshni. It will be intriguing to watch the drama that unfolds in their lives.”

‘Chashni’ is a story of two sisters who are living their own lives, Chandni and Roshni have their backstories with a past which will eventually affect their present and future. Through the story of two sisters, the makers have indicated women’s strength and empowerment.

‘Chashni’ airs on Star Plus.

