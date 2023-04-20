ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Chashni’ fame Jatin Jamwal loses 8 kgs in a month for better opportunities

Fitness is important for actors as it is often required for physically demanding roles and can also contribute to an actor’s overall image of success and discipline. Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal, known for his roles in shows such as ‘Chandranandini’ and ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, spoke about losing weight for getting projects in the industry.

Jatin said: “I have been auditioning for a long time but through this journey I have noticed that my bulky body is not helping to get a lead for any show. So I decided to cut down during this journey. I made slight changes with my eating pattern. I went on low carb, less sugar and less salt and did hardcore workouts daily, never skipped gym and after 1 month, I finally lost 8 kgs.”

He added: “After ‘Chashni’ I have got a bit of attention from the media houses and been approached for the roles but not what I wanted for my self. So i am transforming myself to grab lead roles.”

Jatin Singh Jamwal recently made an exit from the show ‘Chashni’. He was playing a negative role of fire cop opposite the lead of the show Amandeep Sindhu.

20230420-155607

