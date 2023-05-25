INDIASCI-TECH

ChatGPT app for iOS now expands to more countries

NewsWire
0
0

OpenAI has expanded the availability of its iOS app in more countries. It was earlier launched only for the US market.

Users in 11 countries can now download the ChatGPT app in the Apple App Store including the US, Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.

ChatGPT on iOS is yet to arrive in India.

“We will continue to roll out to more countries and regions in the coming weeks,” said the company.

The company also introduced a new feature called shared links. This feature allows the users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others.

“Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks,” said OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed company also integrated the browsing feature — currently in beta for paid users — deeply with Bing.

“You can now click into queries that the model is performing. We look forward to expanding the integration soon,” said the company.

The ChatGPT users can also disable chat history on iOS.

Conversations started on your device when chat history is disabled won’t be used to improve our models, won’t appear in your history on your other devices, and will only be stored for 30 days.

20230525-150003

