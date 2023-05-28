SCI-TECHWORLD

ChatGPT cited bogus cases to US lawyer who now faces sanction

NewsWire
0
0

ChatGPT has fooled a lawyer into believing that citations given by the AI chatbot in a case against Colombian airline Avianca were real while they were, in fact, bogus.

Lawyer Steven A Schwartz, representing a man who sued an airline, admitted in an affidavit that he had used OpenAI’s chatbot for his research, reports The New York Times.

After the opposing counsel pointed out the non-existent cases, US District Judge Kevin Castel confirmed that six of the submitted cases “appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations”.

The judge has now set up a hearing as he considers sanctions for the plaintiff’s lawyers.

According to Schwartz, he did ask the chatbot if it was lying.

When the lawyer asked for a source, ChatGPT went on to apologise for earlier confusion and insisted the case was real.

ChatGPT also maintained that the other cases it cited were all real.

Schwartz said he was “unaware of the possibility that its content could be false.”

He “greatly regrets having utilised generative artificial intelligence to supplement the legal research performed herein and will never do so in the future without absolute verification of its authenticity.”

Last month, ChatGPT, as part of a research study, falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.

“ChatGPT recently issued a false story accusing me of sexually assaulting students,” Turkey posted in a tweet.

20230528-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American astronaut part of SpaceX Crew-3 mission

    WhatsApp to clearly outline how its privacy updates will affect EU...

    Microsoft lays off 559 employees as Seattle-area job cuts top 2,700

    SpaceX lands Starship prototype, and then it explodes