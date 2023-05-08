INDIASCI-TECH

ChatGPT-powered AI Professor joins Amity University

NewsWire
0
0

Amity University Online, a university authorised by UGC (University Grants Commission) to offer online degree programmes, on Monday announced the launch of Professor AMI — India’s first AI Professor in online higher education.

Powered by ChatGPT-4 and Open AI-driven technology, Professor AMI is designed to enable a new-age personalised learning experience for every student of Amity Online based on their strengths, areas of improvement, and learning styles.

“Professor AMI will facilitate a focused, on-demand, and real-time learning experience. When it comes to online learning, personalisation is the key. We believe that each learner is unique and has different learning needs, and Prof. AMI will be attuned to these diverse requirements,” Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said in a statement.

According to the University, the virtual Professor offers a gamut of use cases.

It can deliver recorded video lectures and is programmed to respond to most Academic and Learning Management System related queries. It also offers 24/7 chat assistance to students.

The launch of Professor AMI is a step by Amity to solve the accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness concerns of higher education through online degree programs.

Professor AMI benefits all stakeholders from university to learner by improving student satisfaction, better learning outcomes, increased completion rates and improving efficiencies.

20230508-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India needs to lead, set global agenda against smuggling: Think Change...

    Odisha EOW arrests two persons from Jharkhand for Rs 4 crore...

    Shrikant Tyagi’s wife alleges threat to life from BJP MP

    Minister urges NBCC to equip itself to maximise its opportunities