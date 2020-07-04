Chaubepur SO suspended, STF questioning him on UP police raid

Kanpur, July 4 (IANS) A day after eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were shot dead and six others seriously injured in Bikru village under Chaubepur police circle in Kanpur, IGP (Kanpur Range) Mohit Aggarwal on Saturday suspended Station Officer Vinay Tiwari on the charge of laxity in duty.

Tiwari was taken into custody by the Special Task Force (STF), which is presently questioning him. The charge of the police station has since been handed over to Pushpraj Singh.

Tiwari was suspended for alleged laxity in the police raid at the gangster’s house in the wee hours of Friday. It was learnt that a case would be registered against Tiwari in case his role in the whole affair is found suspicious.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey and his gang had fired at a police party that had gone to the village to arrest him.

The deceased included Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Kumar, who was leading the team, three sub-inspectors and four constables.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the STF to take over investigations and ensure arrest of the criminals.

Inspector General of Police Aggarwal said that those found complicit in the case would not only be dismissed from service but also arrested and prosecuted.

As for the demolition of the Bikru village house of Vikas Dubey, the police officer said that villagers had told authorities that the gangster had built the house after illegally occupying the piece of land, about which the villagers were angry. Officials concerned were taking action accordingly, he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Station Officer Vinay Tiwari had gone to Vikas Dubey’s house on Wednesday following a complaint by Rahul Tiwari, who was beaten up by the gangster in the presence of the police officer.

When the SO tried to intervene, Dubey allegedly snatched the mobile phone of Vinay Tiwari and behaved rudely with him, following which they had a heated exchange of words and even a physical fight before the police left the house.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Dubey on the complaint of Rahul Tiwari and an operation to arrest the gangster was planned under the leadership of Bilhaur Circle Officer.

DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has said that the gangsters already knew about the police plan to raid his house to arrest him. The information could have been leaked by police or some other source, which would be investigated, he added.

–IANS

hindi/tsb