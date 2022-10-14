ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Chaudhary’ fame Mame Khan’s new album is a celebration of Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, who is known for his Coke Studio track ‘Chaudhary’, has released his new album titled ‘Desert Rose’ (Registan Ro Gulab).

Featuring some of the most revered musicians in the independent space like Purbayan Chatterjee, Taufiq Qureshi, Gino Banks, Sheldon D’Silva, Ojas Adhiya, Dilshad Khan, Amar Sangam and Nihal Kamboj, the album is a colourful celebration of love, life and Mame Khan’s colourful homeland of Rajasthan.

Happy and excited about the release of the music album, Mame Khan said in a statement, “Releasing an album along with six music videos as an independent Folk artist, is a huge achievement. Music is part of my DNA but bringing it out to my audience is another level.”

The entire album along with its music videos was released on Friday onward across all audio streaming platforms.

“The title ‘Desert Rose’ (Registan Ro Gulab) is a mirror of what the listener can expect – something exceptionally unique and filled with beauty and inspiration. As rare and as beautiful like a Rose in the Desert,” Mame Khan added.

20221014-111604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Ladki’ is my tribute to Bruce Lee: Ram Gopal Varma

    Vishwak Sen’s reveals transformed look in upcoming movie teaser

    Mallika Sherawat refused to do ‘Jalebi Baby’, thought it was a...

    Aayush to ‘bhai’ Salman: Can’t thank you enough for keeping faith...