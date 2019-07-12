Chautala seeks parole to attend grandson’s marriage

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) : Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala here on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking four-week parole to attend grandson’s wedding.

The matter was mentioned before Justice IS Mehta by advocate Amit Sahni. The court while posting the matter for hearing on July 18 asked the government to file its response by Tuesday.

OP Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

They were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013.

