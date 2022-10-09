Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid tribute to Marxist revolutionary Che Guvera on his 55th death anniversary.

“Che Guvera sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and build a new era of socialism on the foundation of social justice and equality. He had an unwavering love of humanity and an unbreakable revolutionary spirit. My salutes to #Che Guvera on this day of his martyrdom,” he tweeted.

The Kerala Chief Minister, currently on official tour of Europe, also stated that the revolutionary and iconic Marxist leader was a universal symbol of struggle against exploitation and oppression.

The CPI-M’s Kerala unit, in a tweet, said: “Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, known to the masses simply as Che Guevara was brutally murdered by CIA- backed Bolivian armed forces on October 9, 1967.”

” Red Salute to the master of guerilla warfare, military theorist, incomparable leader, fearless soldier, and a staunch Marxist.”

The iconic revolutionary has a lot of followers in Kerala and in almost all campuses of Kerala, the SFI has painted the walls with Che’s image.

