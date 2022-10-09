INDIA

Che Guevara had unwavering love of humanity, unbreakable spirit: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday paid tribute to Marxist revolutionary Che Guvera on his 55th death anniversary.

“Che Guvera sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and build a new era of socialism on the foundation of social justice and equality. He had an unwavering love of humanity and an unbreakable revolutionary spirit. My salutes to #Che Guvera on this day of his martyrdom,” he tweeted.

The Kerala Chief Minister, currently on official tour of Europe, also stated that the revolutionary and iconic Marxist leader was a universal symbol of struggle against exploitation and oppression.

The CPI-M’s Kerala unit, in a tweet, said: “Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, known to the masses simply as Che Guevara was brutally murdered by CIA- backed Bolivian armed forces on October 9, 1967.”

” Red Salute to the master of guerilla warfare, military theorist, incomparable leader, fearless soldier, and a staunch Marxist.”

The iconic revolutionary has a lot of followers in Kerala and in almost all campuses of Kerala, the SFI has painted the walls with Che’s image.

