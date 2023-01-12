The art presentations at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale have left Estefania Guevara, the granddaughter of late Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara, impressed.

Estefania’s mother, Aleida Guevara, a social activist, is the daughter of Che Guevara, a major figure of the Cuban Revolution (195659) who played a pivotal role in the guerrilla campaign that deposed the Batista regime.

“The exhibitions and venues are astonishing and exhilarating,” Estefania said.

“Being here is the same as being in my homeland. The ark works here are just as enticing. India is like Cuba to me,” she added.

