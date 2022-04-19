The newly-formed struggling coalition government under Shehbaz Sharif has received a jolt when members of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) boycotted the National Assembly proceedings over the alleged firing by the security forces on protesters in Chagai, saying it would be difficult for the party to be a part of the government if military operations continue in Balochistan, Dawn reported.

The issue was raised by Agha Hassan Baloch of the BNP-M on Monday.

Perhaps finding themselves in hot waters after forming the government last week, PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif suggested early elections in the country which, according to him, was the only way to save the country from bloodshed and a possible civil war.

“On April 16, a heart-wrenching incident happened at Chagai when the security forces opened fire on unarmed and oppressed Baloch people in which six persons were martyred and many others injured. As usual, the past attitude has not been abandoned. Today (Monday) again, the peaceful innocent Baloch protesters were fired upon resulting in more killings,” alleged Hassan Baloch while taking the floor as the first speaker of the day.

The BNP-M member regretted that the Baloch people had been the victim of extrajudicial killings since 1947 and this was happening even today.

“The cheapest thing available in the country right now is the blood of the Baloch people,” he said, adding that for the BNP-M, the Baloch people were more important than anything else, Dawn reported.

“Why have the security forces been given too much powers? We condemn it and stage a walkout. How can we stay in the government in these conditions?” Baloch said before leaving the House with other party members.

