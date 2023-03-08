WORLD

Chechen leader’s sanctioned racehorse stolen in Czech Republic

NewsWire
0
0

Russia’s Chechen Republic President Ramzan Kadyrov on Wednesday mocked Czech police following the alleged theft of his sanctioned racehorse from stables near Prague and said he suspected “foul play” in the incident.

Czech media reported on Tuesday that a horse named Zazou, believed to be owned by Kadyrov and stuck in the Czech Republic since 2014 when the Chechen leader was targeted by Western sanctions in wake of the Crimea episode, had “vanished without a trace” from its stable in Krabcice village last week and local police were probing, RT reported.

As per authorities, a chain securing the stable doors had been removed and Zazou taken away, presumably at night.

“How is that even possible? Had he been kept on some remote farm where one could just take him so easily? Where’s the security? Where are the brave police with their democratically efficient and advanced investigative techniques?” the Chechen leader wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said anyone “can leave their car open at night” without having to worry in Chechnya, and expressed surprise that a sanctioned horse could disappear in a European country with “the police learning about it only several days later”.

“I don’t believe in coincidences. Those horse thieves are unique: stupid enough to steal a sanctioned mount, yet cunning enough not to be found by the police. I don’t buy it.”

Kadyrov also urged Czech officials and media, who said Zazou had cost $18,000, not to underestimate the value of his horse. “Surely this artificial underestimation is a result of some financial schemes by those responsible for his upkeeping,” he claimed, adding that the 16-year-old thoroughbred mount, which he reportedly bought in Dubai back in 2011, cost at least $10 million.

“Having learned its real price, someone will now make a big buck,” he said.

Kadyrov added that he was sorry “a beautiful and noble animal” had to suffer as a result of these unfortunate events. “I’m concerned that Zazou may end up in bad hands,” he wrote.

20230308-223005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudanese leader says military to stay out of political talks

    6.2-magnitude earthquake hits south of Hawaii Island

    Macron-Le Pen go head to head in televised debate

    ‘Chinese century’ is not likely to be a reality in decades