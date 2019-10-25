Check flow of effluents into Punjab rivers: NGT panel

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) Showing zero tolerance towards pollution, the monitoring committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday asked authorities in Punjab to check the flow of untreated industrial and domestic effluents into the states rivers.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of action plans for clean rivers, monitoring committee Chairperson Justice (retd) Jasbir Singh directed the state pollution control board to ensure no waste is thrown into the historic Kali Bein, a rivulet.

He said the committee would be initiating field visits soon to assess the ground reality in different districts, including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Fixing the next meeting on December 11, he directed the departments and agencies to ensure the action taken reports, otherwise the officers concerned would be held accountable for inordinate delay.

The committee instructed to intensify the pace of setting up of common effluent treatment plants in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Taking stock of monitoring of water quality of rivers, the committee was apprised that stretches of the Satluj river had registered an improvement in water quality.

–IANS

vg/kr