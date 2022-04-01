BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Check how home buyers of bankrupt Supertech can now submit claims online

Home buyers of Supertech projects in the National Capital Region can now submit their claims to insolvency resolution professional desk now as the realty developer was declared bankrupt by the National Company Law Tribunal recently.

On March 25, the NCLT had declared Noida-headquartered realty major Supertech as insolvent while admitting a plea filed by the Union Bank of India over non-payment of its dues.

All financial creditors, including real estate allottees, must submit their claims with proof online by visiting https://www.supertechlimited.com/public-announcement.php.

Also, for any claim related queries, home buyers are requested to call +91 8904039001 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The NCLT order is likely to hit over 25,000 home buyers who have booked their homes with the company for over several years.

The order for insolvency came as a blow to the company as its one-time settlement proposal has not been accepted by the Union Bank.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of its twin towers in Noida and last month, the local authority had informed the top court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22.

