New Delhi, May 1 (IANSlife) The Westin Goa Opens in the Indian Beach Capital, Goa, with a 171 spacious guestrooms and suites. Located within easy access of the main tourist attractions, it is a great spot for beachgoers who enjoy a healthy dose of pampering, matched with holistic wellbeing offerings and access to a fun-filled nightlife.

The Goa International Airport  Dabolim is located approximately 40-minutes’ drive away from the hotel, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations. The new hotel boasts of an outdoor pool accessible directly from the rooms. All the rooms are equipped with the brand’s iconic Heavenly Bed, which is uniquely designed to revitalize the body and mind with a night of restorative sleep. The sleek bathroom featuring the Heavenly Bath redefines the shower experience with a revitalizing rain shower and features luxuriant White Tea Aloe bath amenities, extra-large bath sheets and plush bathrobes to help guests start the day feeling pampered and invigorated.

Goa is home to many golden beaches that are perfect for those who enjoy the sun, the sea and a lively nightlife. The State however, is so much more than picturesque beaches. It is home to several UNESCO-listed churches and convents including the late-Renaissance Church of Bom Jesus; and it also offers a plethora of adventure sports activities, ranging from windsurfing, to parasailing to bungee jumping. Moreover, Goa is known as a top wellness destination, with several yoga retreats, Ayurveda and naturopathy resorts and meditation centres, making it the perfect home for the wellbeing-focused Westin brand. The many beaches in the city are also ideal running routes for those who would like to stay active on the road.

“We are excited to open The Westin Goa in one of India’s premier leisure destinations expanding the brand’s signature wellbeing offering to more locals and travellers. The opening marks the 9th Westin property in India, indicative of the market’s appetite for the brand and its growing presence in key leisure and resort destinations across Asia Pacific,” said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations APEC, Marriott International.

For younger travelers, the Westin Family Kids Club features fun activities such as origami, sandcastle making, dancing, baby Zumba classes and a playful kids activity area.

“We are excited to open The Westin Goa, offering a holistic wellbeing experience through our Move Well, Eat Well and Sleep Well pillars,” said Sunil Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Goa. “We look forward to welcoming guests to discover the charm of Goa while empowering their wellbeing during their stay.”

