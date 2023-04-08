ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Cheering fans throng Allu Arjun’s home on b’day, ‘Pushpa’ star waves at them

NewsWire
0
0

As Allu Arjun turned 41 on Saturday, the Tollywood Icon Star has cemented his status as a pan-India star.

A huge crowd of fans gathered outside his residence, yelling and cheering to wish the star. And, Allu Arjun didn’t disappoint them either. He came outside and waved to them in gratitude for their love and support.

While Allu Arjun became a household across India only in 2021, with the release of ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, he has been assiduously crafting a big screen career from 2003 when he debuted with ‘Gangotri’ produced by his father Allu Arvind, son of veteran Telugu film comedian Allu Ramalingiah, and brother-in-law of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun went on to star in hits like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamuduru’, ‘Julaayi’, and ‘Ala Modalaindi’ among others. Coupled with his dancing and action skills, Allu Arjun has emerged as a bankable star in his own right.

Where he was one of the several young actors from the extended Chiranjeevi clan, Allu Arjun is now a star who is all set to regale pan-India audiences with the ‘Pushpa’ sequel.

Fans are going gaga over the new look of Pushpa, which the Sukumar team released Friday.

The makers revealed a spine-chilling unrecognisable poster of Allu where he’s dressed in a fascinating way donning bangles and nail paint, which has left the fans wanting more.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

20230408-190604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ maker Anees Bazmee to direct action comedy next

    Sonal Chauhan joins Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’

    Sudhanshu Pandey on National Girl Child Day: Need to focus on...

    Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for her English single ‘Water Raft’