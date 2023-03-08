New Delhi, March 8 (IANSlife) Every year, Women’s Day celebrates the talent, uniqueness, and heights that women across industries are achieving every day and making their mark for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future.
To celebrate this day and raise a hearty toast to all women, Diageo India’s Brand Developers and expert mixologists, Disha Mankikar and Shibani Surkund, have created flavourful cocktails that you can try yourself! Get crafty and show your appreciation to the women in your life by shaking or stirring these delicious cocktails. Pick your favourites from gins, whiskies, single malts, and liqueurs.
BAILEYS TIRAMISU COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
Baileys Irish cream: 60ml
Monin Tiramisu Syrup: 20ml
Coffee Decoction: 15ml
Fresh Cream: 10ml
Method:
Put all the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and pour in a chilled coupe glass, rim the glass with chocolate sauce.
ASIAN MULE
Ingredients:
Smirnoff Vodka: 60ml
Galangal ginger: 1pc
Kafir lime leaves: 4nos
Lemon grass: 1 stick
Lime juice: 15ml
Sugar syrup: 15ml
Ginger Ale: Top Up
Method:
In a shaker muddle, ginger, lemongrass, tear the kafir lime
Add lime juice, sugar syrup and vodka
Add ice and shake rigorously
In a mule mug add cracked ice and pour the cocktail and garnish with lemon grass and kafir lime
CHICAGO SMASH
Ingredients:
Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 50ml
Orange juice: 30ml
Lime juice: 15ml
Sugar Syrup: 15ml
Orange Chucks
Basil Leaves
Method:
Crush orange chunks and basil leaves in a glass
Add Bourbon, orange juice, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice.
Top with soda and crushed ice
BLONDE LEMONADE
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Blonde: 45ml
Sprite or Bitter lemonade: 10ml
Ice Cubes
Orange Wedge: 1no.
Method:
In a highball glass add ice cubes, Johnnie Walker Blonde, Sprite/Bitter lemonade & stir.
Garnish with a fresh orange wedge.
ORANGE BLOSSOM FIZZ
Ingredients:
Tanqueray No.10: 45ml
Lime juice: 10ml
Monin Triple Sec: 15ml
Fresh Orange Juice: 45ml
Soda To Top Up
Ice Cubes
Method:
In a highball glass add ice cubes, Tanqueray No. 10, Triple Sec, lime Juice & fresh orange juice.
Top with Soda and stir gently. Garnish with an orange wedge/slice and edible flower.
Glassware: Highball
Garnish:
Orange Slice/Wedge: 1no.
Edible flower: 1no.
ORCHARD HIGHBALL
Ingredients:
Singleton of Glendullan 12-Year-Old: 45ml
Peach & Passion Fruit cordial: 30 ml
Lemon juice: 10ml
Soda Water to Top Up
Method:
Build all the ingredients in a glass, top up with soda water and garnish it with lime slice.
TANQUERAY PALOMA
Ingredients:
Tanqueray No 10: 60ml
Sugar syrup: 20ml
Fresh Grapefruit juice: 60ml
Soda: Top up.
Method:
Take a highball glass, rim it with salt
Fill it up with ice and build the cocktail with Tanqueray, sugar syrup, Grapefruit juice
Finish it with splash of soda.
