New Delhi, March 8 (IANSlife) Every year, Women’s Day celebrates the talent, uniqueness, and heights that women across industries are achieving every day and making their mark for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future.

To celebrate this day and raise a hearty toast to all women, Diageo India’s Brand Developers and expert mixologists, Disha Mankikar and Shibani Surkund, have created flavourful cocktails that you can try yourself! Get crafty and show your appreciation to the women in your life by shaking or stirring these delicious cocktails. Pick your favourites from gins, whiskies, single malts, and liqueurs.

BAILEYS TIRAMISU COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

Baileys Irish cream: 60ml

Monin Tiramisu Syrup: 20ml

Coffee Decoction: 15ml

Fresh Cream: 10ml

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a shaker, shake well and pour in a chilled coupe glass, rim the glass with chocolate sauce.

ASIAN MULE

Ingredients:

Smirnoff Vodka: 60ml

Galangal ginger: 1pc

Kafir lime leaves: 4nos

Lemon grass: 1 stick

Lime juice: 15ml

Sugar syrup: 15ml

Ginger Ale: Top Up

Method:

In a shaker muddle, ginger, lemongrass, tear the kafir lime

Add lime juice, sugar syrup and vodka

Add ice and shake rigorously

In a mule mug add cracked ice and pour the cocktail and garnish with lemon grass and kafir lime

CHICAGO SMASH

Ingredients:

Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 50ml

Orange juice: 30ml

Lime juice: 15ml

Sugar Syrup: 15ml

Orange Chucks

Basil Leaves

Method:

Crush orange chunks and basil leaves in a glass

Add Bourbon, orange juice, lime juice, sugar syrup and ice.

Top with soda and crushed ice

BLONDE LEMONADE

Ingredients:

Johnnie Walker Blonde: 45ml

Sprite or Bitter lemonade: 10ml

Ice Cubes

Orange Wedge: 1no.

Method:

In a highball glass add ice cubes, Johnnie Walker Blonde, Sprite/Bitter lemonade & stir.

Garnish with a fresh orange wedge.

ORANGE BLOSSOM FIZZ

Ingredients:

Tanqueray No.10: 45ml

Lime juice: 10ml

Monin Triple Sec: 15ml

Fresh Orange Juice: 45ml

Soda To Top Up

Ice Cubes

Method:

In a highball glass add ice cubes, Tanqueray No. 10, Triple Sec, lime Juice & fresh orange juice.

Top with Soda and stir gently. Garnish with an orange wedge/slice and edible flower.

Glassware: Highball

Garnish:

Orange Slice/Wedge: 1no.

Edible flower: 1no.

ORCHARD HIGHBALL

Ingredients:

Singleton of Glendullan 12-Year-Old: 45ml

Peach & Passion Fruit cordial: 30 ml

Lemon juice: 10ml

Soda Water to Top Up

Method:

Build all the ingredients in a glass, top up with soda water and garnish it with lime slice.

TANQUERAY PALOMA

Ingredients:

Tanqueray No 10: 60ml

Sugar syrup: 20ml

Fresh Grapefruit juice: 60ml

Soda: Top up.

Method:

Take a highball glass, rim it with salt

Fill it up with ice and build the cocktail with Tanqueray, sugar syrup, Grapefruit juice

Finish it with splash of soda.

