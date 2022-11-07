New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANSlife) Chef Fabrizio Aceti, known in the industry as the Fashion Superchef, is taking over Sorrento, the Shangri-La Eros hotel’s award-winning Italian restaurant from November 4 to 13.

Chef Aceti will demonstrate his innovative skills and precision technique as he puts together a specially curated degustation menu that are a pleasure to even the most discerning of palates.

Growing up in Piedmont, Northern Italy and with 25 years of experience in the F&B industry, Chef Aceti has worked in some of the most renowned restaurants and hotels spanning eight countries across Europe and Asia.

Never before seen in Delhi, Chef Aceti’s menu take guests on a multi-sensory journey through a series of elegant courses. Each course is be expertly paired with a selection of award-winning Italian wines selected by the hotel sommelier.

The signature collection includes Marinated Yellow Tail Fish with Fresh Orange & Fennel Salad, Pumpkin Truffle Ravioli with Parmesan Sauce & Crispy Pancetta, Black Cod Cooked with Milk, Potato, Asparagus & Almonds, Pan Fried Lamb Loin with Baby Fennel, and Eggplant Timbale with Porcini Mushrooms & Parmesan Sauce.

“My passion for good food and the constant desire to create innovative ideas with it started as far back as I can remember. All my life, I have enjoyed food and loved cooking. Travelling and learning about the different cuisines of the world is thus essential to my personal journey. I realized that my true passion is creating out-of-the-box food concepts for top clients in various industries, including fashion.” says the superchef.

Chef Fabrizio Aceti’s special set menu is available for lunch and dinner at Rs. 5,500 plus taxes per person, and Rs. 8,500 plus taxes per person paired with wines. Guests can also savour his signature dishes from the a la carte menu.

