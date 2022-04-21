New Delhi, April 21 (IANSlife) Good food is the ideal recipe for any occasion. As Muslims around the world fast and pray from dawn to dusk, eating healthily during this time is just as important as any other activity in order to think clearly.

Chef Asif Qureshi, who can be seen in the first episode of Zee Cafe’s Chef Vs Fridge season 2, speaks to IANSlife.

Q: What makes Ramadan food unique to you?

A: Ramadan food feels special because each and every item from the elaborate platter is prepared in the house. There are multiples dishes with varieties for all. The food feels like the blessing of Allah during the holy month.

Q: During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Which foods are best to stay healthy and nourished during the fast?

A: Nihari and Haleem are very good options to let you stay energetic for the whole day. Boiled eggs and dates also help. One should also include drinks like ruhafza sharbat, milk and lassi. These help in hydrating the body and also give the energy to sustain throughout the day.

Q: What special menus have you created so far for this special occasion?

A: This time I have prepared an elaborate platter that includes fruit chaat, home-style chicken curry, egg curry, biryani and nihari as they can suffice the needs of the people who fast for the day. These are the tasty and healthy options.

Q: Could you share a quick and easy recipe for someone who is always on the go?

A: For people who are in a hurry can always try fruit or vegetable sandwiches as it is easy to prepare and healthy. One can also go for an omelette. Fruit and vegetable salad also help.

Q: You demonstrated excellent skills on the show. Do you think professional chefs making reality tv shows is a trend?

A: Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 has a unique concept where, unlike other Indian culinary shows, professional chefs contest against each other with the title of ‘Culinary Champion of The Day’. There are multiple challenges by the judges and the boss chiller (fridge). There was a rush of adrenaline throughout that one hour while I was preparing the plate. The show is also being loved and enjoyed by the audience and post the on-air episode I also got multiple messages and calls appreciating my work. Therefore, I feel that this genre has a chance to go big.

